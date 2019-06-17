Age: 55.
Residence: Dunning, Perthshire, Scotland.
2019 earnings: $337,540.
Schwab Cup Rank: 18.
Scoring average: 70.42.
PGA Tour Champions titles: 6.
PGA Tour titles: 0.
European Tour titles: 31.
Get to know him
When Colin Montgomerie played in the U.S. Open at Bethpage Black in 2002, Golf Digest handed out campaign style buttons saying “Be Nice to Monty”.
“I’ve still got two plastic bags full of them,” Montgomerie recently told NationalClubGolfer.com. “I think it did help a bit with the New York crowds.”
These days most fans don’t need any such encouragement. The fans who once taunted him with “Mrs. Doubtfire” jeers in the wake of some feisty Ryder Cup competition, have largely embraced Monty for his celebrated worldwide career and his gregarious personality on the PGA Tour Champions.
And as he explained when he made his American Family Insurance Championship debut two years ago, that cuts both ways.
“I've embraced them,” Montgomerie said of his relationship with American fans. “I think it's been 50/50, to be honest. I think I've given and they've given and we're actually, hate to say friends, but there's certainly a relationship now there never was before, which is super and I'm really enjoying it.”
Credit that largely to the collegial atmosphere of the Champions Tour, where players have mostly already established their career credentials and are playing for the joy of the game.
“It's very different,” Montgomerie said. “They say it's the best tour in the world and I agree with them. I'm not saying things against other tours, but there's definitely no envy out here. We've all done OK to be here.
“I think for the first time in my life I feel there's a genuine delight for anyone that does well.”
Montgomerie, who tied for third place last year in the Am Fam, hasn’t won on the Champions Tour since 2017 when he recorded two victories. But he has been consistently in the mix this year with four top-10 finishes and eight top-25s in his first 10 events.
Montgomerie spent most of his prime playing on the European Tour, where he accumulated 31 titles. He never won a PGA Tour event, though he came agonizingly close to winning two majors. He lost a three-way 18-hole playoff in the 1994 U.S. Open as Ernie Els topped Loren Roberts on the 20th hole. The following year he was in another playoff at the PGA Championship, where he battled Steve Elkington in another 18-hole playoff that was decided on a birdie by Elkington on the first extra hole.
He owns three Champions Tour majors — the 2014 and 2015 Senior PGA Championships and 2014 U.S. Senior Open.