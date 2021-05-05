 Skip to main content
COLE VAN LANEN — OL — WISCONSIN

Cole Van Lanen

Round: 6

Pick: No. 214

Year: Senior

Age: 23 (April 23, 1998) 

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 305 pounds

Packers jersey number: 78

Notes: Van Lanen almost missed the draft-day call from his hometown team. Luckily he ignored his phone's warning of a potential spam risk and answered. The call was from the Green Bay Packers, informing the former Badgers lineman that he was being drafted by the team he grew up rooting for.  He played in 45 games at tackle for UW, including five starts last season when he earned second-team All-Big Ten honors for the second consecutive year.

