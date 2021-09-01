 Skip to main content
Cole Sweitzer, sr., Middleton
Cole jump serving.jpg

Middleton attacker Cole Sweitzer jump serves. The senior is a pivotal piece in the Cardinals' plan to make another deep playoff run this fall.

Sweitzer, an outside hitter, led Middleton in kills last season when the Cardinals advanced to the state tournament championship match, finishing as runner-up to Kimberly, during the WIAA’s alternate fall season. Sweitzer will be a significant contributor as a player and leader, Kleinschmidt said.

