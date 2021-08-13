 Skip to main content
Cole Hendrickson, sr., TE/DE, Madison Memorial
Cole Hendrickson, sr., TE/DE, Madison Memorial

Middleton quarterback Drew Teff scrambles against Madison Memorial's Cole Hendrickson during the second half. Teff had Middleton's lone touchdown on a 3-yard run in the third quarter.

Hendrickson, scheduled to be a captain this season, is expected to be a leader on and off the field for the Spartans, who didn’t play either season in 2020-21. He’s ranked among the senior defensive linemen to watch by WisSports.net.

