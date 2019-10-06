Freshman
5-7, 165
Stevens Point
Age at start of season: 18.
NHL: First-round pick, No. 15 overall, of the Montreal Canadiens in 2019.
Stats: 72 goals, 28 assists, 100 points in 64 games last season for the U.S. Under-18 Team.
Scouting report: Caufield has been knocked for his size, but he uses it to his advantage to dart into areas for scoring chances. And when he has been given opportunities to score, he has done so. Hours of work on a Stevens Point rink managed by his father have produced an exceptionally accurate shot and a supreme hockey intellect.