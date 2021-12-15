 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cole Berghorn, ATH, Minnesota
0 Comments

Cole Berghorn, ATH, Minnesota

  • 0

Berghorn announced his commitment to the Golden Gophers on December 6. The 2021 large school all-state selection was fourth in the state with 2,178 rushing yards, and tied for eighth with 27 rushing touchdowns for Lake Geneva Badger High School, who finished 8-3. He is 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds according to 247 sports.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics