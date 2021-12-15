Cole Berghorn, ATH, Minnesota

I’d like to announce I will be continuing my football career at the University of Minnesota! @GopherFootball @Shakes_GopherFB @Coach_Fleck @derik_lecaptain #GoGophers pic.twitter.com/ncqNTNJQny— Cole (@ColeBerghorn22) December 6, 2021
Berghorn announced his commitment to the Golden Gophers on December 6. The 2021 large school all-state selection was fourth in the state with 2,178 rushing yards, and tied for eighth with 27 rushing touchdowns for Lake Geneva Badger High School, who finished 8-3. He is 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds according to 247 sports.