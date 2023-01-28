Coffee Beans

Tags
The company hasn't posted about the switch on Facebook, but hundreds of people have sounded off beneath unrelated posts on Culver's page.
The restaurant is going into the former Rocky Rococo's pizza restaurant.
Yelp called the ranking an all-time list of the top pizza spots in the U.S. and Canada according to its reviewers.
Will Ryan, the son of University of Wisconsin men's basketball coaching icon Bo Ryan, was fired after two and a half seasons.
The Middleton football coach resigned from his district duties while the program was under investigation by police and the school district.
Three finalists in a city design competition are proposing common themes like ecological restoration of the lake edge and unique visions that would dramatically transform the lakefront.
The 1,800-square-foot tavern next to Trixie's Liquor is an outlet for beer lovers to take home specialty craft beers not sold in bottles or cans.
Ollie's menu is full of tempting choices, but you can't go wrong with the excellent Detroit-style pizza.
The state Department of Natural Resources is considering a $6 million plan that would repair or replace the 75-foot-tall observation tower at Potawatomi State Park but add a massive ramp.
The nonprofit organization produces about 16,000 meals a week to the Madison community, mainly through contracts with the county, schools, senior programs, and nonprofits.
