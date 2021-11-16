 Skip to main content
Cody Menzel, sr., F, Madison Edgewood
Prep boys hockey photo: Madison Edgewood at Chippewa Falls

Madison Edgewood forward Cody Menzel moves up the ice with the puck on Friday evening in Chippewa Falls.

Menzel stands out as likely the top scorer on a loaded Crusaders team expected to win the Badger West and be one of the top teams, if not the top team, in the area. The 5-foot-11, 160-pound forward scored 18 goals and added 25 assists in 16 games last season. In his last full season, as a sophomore, he scored 32 goals and had 21 assists in 24 games, and potted two goals in three playoff contests.

