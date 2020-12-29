UW coach Paul Chryst has been stellar in bowl games as a head coach at UW, posting a 4-1 record at UW. Chryst is 3-2 in regular-season games coming off a bye week, which is more akin to the situation the Badgers find themselves in with a truncated bowl prep.

Both of those losses off byes were to ranked teams. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will need to devise schemes to get pressure without leaving UW’s secondary too exposed.

Wake Forest has allowed more than three sacks per game. Clawson, who interviewed for the UW job in 2012 after Bret Bielema left the program, holds a 3-1 record in bowl games.

How the Demon Deacons’ coaches get the team prepared after all the time away from games they’ve had the past month will be crucial.

EDGE | UW

