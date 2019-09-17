UW’s Paul Chryst and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh re-entered the Big Ten at same time in 2015 and have produced similar records; Chryst is 44-12, while Harbaugh is 40-14.
Harbaugh has won two of the first three meetings between the men now coaching at their respective alma maters. The pressure is on Harbaugh to take the program from good to great, and this game will be a good measure of where the Wolverines stand in that quest.
UW has been excellent in 2019, albeit against weak competition. A win over Michigan could turn skeptics into believers.