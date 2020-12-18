Paul Chryst and the Badgers need to regroup after a tough few showings. Chryst’s decisions to punt inside the Northwestern 40 on a fourth-and-3 in the first half and to forgo a field-goal attempt early in the fourth quarter didn’t work out. The injury situation may limit what offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph is able to do this week, but UW should have the advantage in the run game to rely on.

Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard has again built a top-tier defense in college football, and that group is one of the best against the run in the nation.

After losing offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca to Penn State (2-5) in the offseason, coach P.J. Fleck and the Gophers haven’t had the same explosive offense they featured a year ago. Couple that with a number of defense starters departing for the NFL and COVID-19 complications, Minnesota has been an inconsistent group that’s fortunate to be 3-2.

EDGE | UW