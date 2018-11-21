Paul Chryst
Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst is looking to the Badgers to their ninth win of the season on Saturday against Minnesota at Camp Randall Stadium. 

With a loss this week, P.J. Fleck would miss a bowl game for the second time in as many years as Minnesota’s coach after he brought Western Michigan to a New Year’s Six Bowl in 2016. While UW didn’t meet expectations this year, Paul Chryst and the Badgers still have an opportunity to grind out a nine-win season.

