Scott Frost’s homecoming to Nebraska isn’t going as well as Paul Chryst’s is at Wisconsin. Frost (above) is under fire to make changes to his staff as another season slips away, while Chryst and his staff were able to use a bye week to regroup and seemingly right the ship against a tough Iowa team.
Chryst and offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph created chances to get the ball to playmakers like Danny Davis last week as well.
The bulk of Frost’s assistants were with him when they led UCF to an undefeated season in 2017, but things appear to be reaching a boiling point for the Cornhuskers, who started the season ranked in the AP Top 25.