The Boilermakers were able to retain coach Jeff Brohm (above) this year after Louisville pushed hard to hire him in the offseason, and he’s delivered a good coaching performance despite the injuries his team has suffered.
Half their losses are one-score defeats, and they won two straight Big Ten games before a bye last week. Brohm’s creativity on offense and quick production from freshmen has shown his skill in getting players ready on the fly.
UW’s Paul Chryst has his team back on track and in a position to win the Big Ten West Division if it can win out. How defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard adjusts his unit to the spread offense it sees this week will be critical after allowing a season-high 493 total yards at Nebraska.