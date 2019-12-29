Mario Cristobal’s short tenure as the Ducks’ coach has seen the program get back to national relevance after a couple of down seasons.

The longtime offensive line coach is 20-6 as Oregon’s top man, and looking for his second bowl win. He makes his mark on the Ducks’ offensive line, which has been one of the best units in the country. Oregon’s offensive coordinator, Marcus Arroyo, was hired as the head coach at UNLV in early December, but will coach the Rose Bowl.

UW coach Paul Chryst (above) is coaching in his third Rose Bowl after being the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Badgers in the 2010 and 2011 games. He and offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph have added layers to the offense throughout the season, blending Taylor’s between-the-tackles runs and the quick passing game well.

How defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard blitzes to pressure Herbert, who’s playing in his final game, will be fun to watch.

EDGE | UW

