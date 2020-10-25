 Skip to main content
COACHING

COACHING

Nebraska Ohio St Football

UW had seemingly a perfect game plan for the Illini on both sides of the ball. Mertz picked apart Illinois’ Cover 2 defense and exploited the defense’s aggressiveness in the red zone against it to get Jake Ferguson wide open for two touchdowns. UW’s defense didn’t allow a point, and let up a total of 218 yards. The Badgers were again stingy on third downs, allowing Illinois to convert just 2 of 10 chances.

Frost (above) and his Nebraska staff were able to keep their team in the game at Ohio State for a half, but the Cornhuskers were run off the field in the second half. Nebraska had a similar game against UW a year ago, with UW taking control late in the contest. Frost’s top coordinators Matt Lubick and Erik Chinander are reportedly on the hot seat if the Cornhuskers don’t take a step forward this season.

EDGE | UW

