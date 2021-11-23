 Skip to main content
Clevon Easton, fr., G/F, Madison East
Clevon Easton, fr., G/F, Madison East

Easton has impressed coaches early on at East and looks like a young breakout candidate. He's an athletic wing with room to grow and will have the time to do so with Malterer and Alidu-Ball expected to lead the Purgolders.

