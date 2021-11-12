CLASSY SENIORS

UW’s Dana Rettke and Sydney Hilley are among the 10 finalists for the Senior CLASS Award, announced earlier this month. The only other Big Ten finalist is Penn State’s Jonni Parker.
The award is based on four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition. Nationwide voting is underway at seniorclassaward.com. The winner will be announced during the NCAA championship. Six Big Ten players have earned the award since it was created in 2010, with Nebraska’s Mikaela Foecke the most recent in 2019.