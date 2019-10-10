Oct. 25-26 | Kohl Center
BEHIND THE BENCH
Casey Jones was last season's ECAC Hockey coach of the year after leading a young Golden Knights team to a third-place league finish and their best record (26-11-2) in 12 years. He starts his ninth season on the heels of a second straight NCAA tournament appearance.
FIRST STAR
After scoring 11 goals over his first two seasons at Clarkson, right wing Haralds Egle (right) broke out as a junior with 19 goals and 40 points. A second-team All-ECAC selection, 12 of his goals and 23 points came in the 22 games he played in 2019.
SCOUTING REPORT
If Clarkson is going to make a third straight NCAA tournament for the first time since the late 1990s, it'll have to do it without two major components that elevated the program: first-team All-American Nico Sturm and second-team All-ECAC goalie Jake Kielly both signed pro deals with a season of eligibility remaining. The Golden Knights bring back six regular defensemen to smooth the transition to a new goaltender.
RESULT TO REMEMBER
Sean Dhooghe scored twice for the Badgers, but Kevin Charyszyn broke a tie with 6:32 remaining to send Clarkson to a 4-2 victory in Potsdam, New York, on Oct. 19, 2018.