Haralds Egle, Clarkson

Oct. 25-26 | Kohl Center

BEHIND THE BENCH

Casey Jones was last season's ECAC Hockey coach of the year after leading a young Golden Knights team to a third-place league finish and their best record (26-11-2) in 12 years. He starts his ninth season on the heels of a second straight NCAA tournament appearance.

FIRST STAR

After scoring 11 goals over his first two seasons at Clarkson, right wing Haralds Egle (right) broke out as a junior with 19 goals and 40 points. A second-team All-ECAC selection, 12 of his goals and 23 points came in the 22 games he played in 2019.

SCOUTING REPORT

If Clarkson is going to make a third straight NCAA tournament for the first time since the late 1990s, it'll have to do it without two major components that elevated the program: first-team All-American Nico Sturm and second-team All-ECAC goalie Jake Kielly both signed pro deals with a season of eligibility remaining. The Golden Knights bring back six regular defensemen to smooth the transition to a new goaltender.

RESULT TO REMEMBER

Sean Dhooghe scored twice for the Badgers, but Kevin Charyszyn broke a tie with 6:32 remaining to send Clarkson to a 4-2 victory in Potsdam, New York, on Oct. 19, 2018.

