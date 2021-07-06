 Skip to main content
CLARKSON
CLARKSON

Clarkson Michigan Hockey

Clarkson forward Anthony Callin of Middleton skates with the puck against Michigan in 2019.

When, where: Nov. 26 and 27, Kohl Center

Last meeting: Oct. 25 and 26, 2019, a 4-0 Clarkson victory and a 4-3 UW triumph at the Kohl Center

The Golden Knights posted a sixth straight winning season, but it ended abruptly last March when the team was shut down because players attended a gathering in violation of school pandemic regulations. It was already an unusual campaign for Clarkson, which had eight ECAC Hockey opponents back out of competition. It finished second in the four-team league, and Middleton native Anthony Callin, who's due to return in 2021-22, tied for the team lead with nine goals.

