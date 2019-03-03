The culture at CI Pediatric Therapy Centers is one of care, play and fun – for both clients and employees.
“It’s a very fun-loving environment,” said Becky Lotto, who is a director at the centers, which provide occupational, speech, physical and a range of other therapies to children at eight locations. “What we do is therapeutic, but it’s also play-based.”
The work that employees do lends itself to teamwork and fun, she added.
“They’re working on the floor, getting messy with paints, they’re outside having fun,” she said. “That does truly carry over into the interaction that staff have between themselves, as well.”
Lotto said employees are engaged with their clients and with each other.
“We have such a positive and supportive culture. Everyone is incredibly proactive in their thinking and if anyone needs a helping hand, there are always five people that will jump in and provide support,” she said.
One employee echoed Lotto’s view: “I learn something new every day. It is fun working with patients, and co-workers and management create an incredible positive environment.”
Employees are encouraged to celebrate major milestones such as birthdays, anniversaries and big achievements, and they enjoy potluck lunches and inter-clinic competitions to help keep staff at various sites engaged in their mission.
In addition to its more traditional benefits package, CI Pediatric Therapy Centers offers flexible hours. After three years with the company, CI provides employees with a stipend to take a trip, with paid time off to travel.
Last year, based on an employee’s suggestion that CI sponsor a trip to Las Vegas, the company started a rewards-point trip for employees who go the extra mile at work.
“Maybe they want to do some more outreach or marketing events, they’d have an opportunity to earn points,” said Lotto. “This year, we’re taking a number of staff members on a trip to Vegas, and it’s all paid for and during the work week.”