A maybe-surprising fact is that Christmas was not considered a federal holiday until 1870. In the early 19th century Christmas on the Christian calendar was simply a day for religious reflection. It’s difficult to imagine now but during that time Christmas was just one of many mid-winter holiday traditions that were occurring in Europe and the United States.
Fast-forward to today and Christmas has become one of the largest annual celebrations in America. That rapid change from a simple religious day of reflection to the busy and often hectic holiday it has become was sparked by a wide array of inspirations. Those inspirations were nearly as various and numerous as the immigrants who settled in America during that time – including in Wisconsin.
With the mass arrival of immigrants into the United States in the 19th century, Wisconsin’s population exploded. The 1870 census shows that more than a million people came to live in Wisconsin, with more than a third being born overseas – in Germany, the British Isles, Scandinavia and elsewhere in Europe. With that influx of new people came the blending of old holiday traditions with new.
One of the traditions brought from Germany was the legend of Krampus, an anti-Saint Nicholas. The name Krampus is derived from the German word krampen, which means claw. He was said to be a half-goat half-demon being who carried along a bundle of birch sticks meant to swat naughty children. Households all across Wisconsin kept watch for Krampus.
By the end of the 19th century there were advances in technology such as printing-press innovations, and postal and goods-delivery improvements. The holiday traditions brought from Europe began to blend into the basis for the Christmas holiday that we celebrate today. Some of the Old World traditions such as Krampus and the Julbocken are fading from modern celebrations. But other traditions such as gifts in stockings, evergreen trees, and “naughty” or “nice” are still alive today.
Experience Christmas as it was in 19th- century Wisconsin at this year’s “An Old World Christmas” holiday event. At the special Old World Wisconsin event explore how a rich mosaic of ethnic traditions continues to be a part of our contemporary celebrations. Bake Vanocka – traditional braided bread – and have a family photo taken around the largest Julbocken or Yule goat in North America. Meet the Juletomte, a traditional Finnish version of Santa. Guests of all ages will discover the vibrant holiday traditions brought to Wisconsin by immigrants.
Gather with the whole family in the warmth of the church for a reading of “Christmas on the Banks of Plum Creek.” Enjoy traditional holiday brass carols, join in a hymn sing, help prepare holiday cakes, enjoy a horse-drawn ride around the village, and keep warm with cider or a cup of wassail. For those who have been naughty don’t forget to watch for Krampus.
