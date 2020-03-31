Christina Gomez Schmidt: I'll bring steady leadership and a collaborative approach to MMSD

This is a critical time for Madison schools.
Disparities continue and we must take action to close gaps. Only 11% of African American third-graders are advanced or proficient in reading, a critical measure of future success. The district is poised to make changes to how we teach reading in grades K-5. We must ensure that the new curriculum and reading instruction draws on existing research and teacher experience, is culturally relevant, and recognizes that students learn in different ways. We must make schools safe places for students to learn and for teachers to teach. There may be two referendum questions on the November ballot. A new superintendent will be arriving in Madison in June. We must manage the district's recovery from a school year that's been disrupted by COVID-19.
This is a time that calls for steady leadership, constructive dialogue and a collaborative, focused approach. I am the candidate in the Seat 6 race with extensive experience working with educational policies, plans and practices at the community, district and school levels. I am ready to lead and get right to making positive change happen for students, supporting teachers and staff, improving academic achievement, building trust with the community and increasing accountability.
I am honored to have earned the endorsement of community leaders and 25 current and former elected officials. Nine current and former school board members are supporting me: Kate Toews, Mary Burke, James Howard, Arlene Silveira, Marj Passman, Barbara Arnold, Dean Loumos, Ed Hughes and Paul Dvorak.
Other current and former elected officials supporting me include Sheriff Dave Mahoney, Treasurer Adam Gallagher, Clerk of Courts Carlo Esqueda, State Reps. Sondy Pope and Lisa Subeck; former Dane County Judge Dave Flanagan, former Madison Mayor Dave Cieslewicz, Dane County Supervisor Michele Ritt and Fitchburg Alder Julia Arata-Fratta.
I grew up in a working-class family on the north side of Minneapolis. My mom was a banquet waitress in downtown Minneapolis. She was a proud member of the Restaurant and Hotel Workers union to which my grandparents also belonged.
Growing up, I saw the power of united action and the importance of education. Education and community engagement have been at the heart of all I’ve done. I have worked for nonprofits, universities and in the Madison schools. Early in my career, I was a prevention specialist for Centro de la Comunidad Unida in Milwaukee. Recently, I worked with Simpson Street Free Press on an evaluation of their programs. Currently, I work for Galin Education, developing and managing after-school and summer enrichment courses.
I have been deeply involved in Madison schools at all levels for 14 years: as a parent in my children’s schools, as a member of a district-wide advisory group, and as a community member helping to create community-school partnerships.
For a decade, I’ve served on the district’s Advanced Learning advisory committee that reviews plans and practices and addresses equity issues. My involvement in our schools also includes serving as a facilitator with the Outdoor Education Program at Crestwood Elementary, assisting teachers in using outdoor spaces for student learning. Through the Foundation for Madison Public Schools, I initiated an Adopt-a-School partnership with Glenn Stephens Elementary. Six years ago, I founded a city-wide advocacy group that focuses on making sure advanced learning opportunities are available in every school to students of every background.
Here is what I’ll bring to the Board: a deep understanding of how our schools work and the issues they face, a passion for working collaboratively to make change happen, a commitment to improving transparency and accountability, and a dedication to engaging the community to support our Madison schools.
Our community is pulling together during an unprecedented health crisis. We will get through this together. My campaign is encouraging voters to vote from home using an absentee ballot. I would be honored by your vote for Madison School Board, Seat 6. Please continue to be safe and well.
Christina Gomez Schmidt is a candidate for Madison School Board Seat 6.
