Christina Gomez Schmidt: I'll bring steady leadership and a collaborative approach to MMSD

Disparities continue and we must take action to close gaps. Only 11% of African American third-graders are advanced or proficient in reading, a critical measure of future success. The district is poised to make changes to how we teach reading in grades K-5. We must ensure that the new curriculum and reading instruction draws on existing research and teacher experience, is culturally relevant, and recognizes that students learn in different ways. We must make schools safe places for students to learn and for teachers to teach. There may be two referendum questions on the November ballot. A new superintendent will be arriving in Madison in June. We must manage the district's recovery from a school year that's been disrupted by COVID-19.