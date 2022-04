Notes: The Packers coveted Watson — trading a pair of second-round picks to move up to select the son of 1993 Packers sixth-round pick Tim Watson — after the younger Watson finished his NDSU career with 105 receptions for 2,104 yards and 16 touchdowns in four seasons, including 43 receptions for 801 yards and seven TDs as a senior last year, despite missing three games with a hamstring injury.