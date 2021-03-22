Christian Albouras: I'll prioritize the health and safety of District 20

It is my honor to seek reelection for District 20 alder on the Madison Common Council. I have and will continue to fight alongside of you for our priorities in District 20 for the next two years. The health, well-being, quality of life and overall safety of our district are important to me.

My family and I are proud residents of the Meadowood neighborhood in District 20, where my wife’s family has roots going back decades. Our daughter, Nathalia, attends Huegel Elementary within District 20, where she is a fifth grader. Growing up in the district, my wife, Miriah Albouras, also attended Huegel Elementary School, where she still gets to see teachers that molded her learning experience growing up.

My mother-in-law and father-in-law moved into District 20 in the 1980s, where they were the first family to build their own home in a cul-de-sac and were able to raise their two children. They still live in their home, so we are fortunate to have our parents live within minutes of our home to keep those strong family ties.

District 20 is so much more than an aldermanic district. This district is home to my family and extended family, and I am committed to ensuring that it is a safe, thriving area for all residents. The quality of life for all District 20 residents is my priority.