It is my honor to run for alder of Madison’s District 20. Throughout my life, I have benefitted from the support of community — in Milwaukee where I grew up and in Madison, the city where I chose to live. To those to whom much is given, much is expected.
My family and I are proud residents of the Meadowood Neighborhood in District 20, where my wife’s family has roots going back decades. My involvement as a Meadowood Neighborhood Association board member has allowed me to grow even fonder of our beautiful neighborhood and create organic connections and relationships with my neighbors. While on the board, I have assisted with our annual membership drive, attended community suppers, volunteered at our bingo, and even wrote content for the Meadoword Newsletter.
Our daughter, Nathalia, attends Huegel Elementary within District 20 where she is a third-grader. Growing up in the district, my wife, Miriah Albouras, also attended Huegel Elementary School, where she still gets to see teachers that molded her learning experience growing up. My father-in-law and mother-in-law moved into District 20 in the 1980s, where they were the first family to build their own home in a cul-de-sac and were able to raise their two children. The American Dream is at its best right here on the west side of Madison. They still live in their home so we are fortunate to have our parents live within minutes of our house to keep those family ties.
Three years ago, I had the honor of being appointed by the mayor to serve on the Madison Police Department Policy and Procedure Review Ad-Hoc Committee. For the first two years, I served as co-chair with Luis Yudice, former MMSD safety coordinator/assistant chief for the MPD. My involvement in city government in this capacity reflected my desire be action-oriented, finding solutions to complex issues. I come into this race with a strong commitment to public safety issues and having a keen understanding of how crime can impact the quality of life in our local neighborhoods. My experiences and perspective also allow me to know that the solutions to our safety issues are not just found within the criminal justice system. We must also address underlying issues like poverty and quality of life that feed into crime and public safety issues.
As a board member of the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Dane County, I am committed to bringing economic development opportunities to District 20 and the city. It is important that we can continue to support our current local entrepreneurs and attract new employers to the region. The Madison workforce should have the opportunity to connect to careers and jobs that provide a viable means of income to support families and share in the economic prosperity that Madison is experiencing.
Professionally, I deliver financial wellness programming/resources to employers across the state. These efforts are intended to effectively engage employees, empower them to be savvy consumers, and facilitate positive behavior change. My job has given me a strong understanding of the fragile space that people can easily find themselves financially, a space that can be readily impacted negatively by governmental policies. I will use my financial training and experience to help guide my decision-making when deliberating on city policies.
I enjoy meeting people and listening to their concerns and learning about their lives. I will be a bridge-builder who works to build consensus on the City Council. As the District 20 alder, I will continue to listen to District 20 residents and help them achieve the American Dream that my family has been blessed to achieve.