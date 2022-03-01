 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chris Lindert, Pardeeville

Chris Lindert

Pardeeville head coach Chris Lindert watches as Manitowoc Roncalli warms up before the Bulldogs' Division 4 state semifinal game against the Jets on March 15, 2018, at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Year, record: 16th, 229-177.

Best postseason finish: Division 4 state semifinals in 2018.

Most memorable win: There are two. The first one is from 2018 when Johnny Kamrath made a free throw with a second to play to beat Mineral Point and advance to the state tournament. The second one would be  when Pardeeville beat Montello (this year). What made it special was the 37 points Derek Lindert scored that put him at 2,000 points for his career.

