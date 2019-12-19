Chris Dolson, Blackhawk Church

Jesus, Light of the World

Whether you prefer blinking, multicolor, or icicle lights, why is it hard to imagine Christmas without the lights? They paint a snowy night like a beautiful canvas. They’re also a big business (about 150 million boxes sold per year). There’s a deeper reason though. The Bible describes Jesus bringing light into the world. “In him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.” (1 John 4:9-11)

We take light for granted, don’t we? Flipping light switches and checking updates on our phones has become automatic. We don’t think about it until the power goes out. The funny thing is that people who study light tell us they actually don’t know what it is. They do know it is essential to life on earth though. Perhaps that’s why the Bible describes Jesus as light. It reveals that we cannot have life with God unless we receive Jesus’ light. “Yet to all who did receive him, to those who believed in his name, he gave the right to become children of God.” (John 1:12)