Chris Brooks Jr., a three-star wide out from St. Louis, Missouri, flipped his commitment from Yale to UW on Tuesday. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound prospect was a first-team all-state player in Missouri after catching 21 touchdowns as a senior.

He possesses good speed and has strong hands at the point of the catch, and uses his physicality well to create space to catch the ball.

Brooks’ father, Chris Brooks Sr., played at Nebraska and for parts of two seasons in the NFL.

