Early in his career, Rodgers loved the chess match he and Chicago Bears middle linebacker Brian Urlacher would engage in before the ball was snapped. Rodgers would read the defensive alignment, make an adjustment to the offensive play call, Urlacher would recognize Rodgers’ check and make a defensive adjustment, and ‘round and ‘round they went.
Expect a similar matching of wits between Rodgers and Panthers inside linebacker Luke Kuechly (above) in this game.
“Just going back to my experience going against Luke when we were in Atlanta twice a year, he is on top of everything,” said Packers coach Matt LaFleur, who was the quarterbacks coach for one of the Panthers’ NFC South rivals, the Atlanta Falcons, in 2015 and ’16. “He’s got a pretty good feel in terms of when you check to a play, what’s coming. And so that is a chess match, and when you get two of the best at their positions that are able to do that, it’s fun to watch. It’s not always fun to play against, but it is fun for the fans and for everybody else to watch and see how that works itself out during the course of the game.”
According to Rodgers, it’s clear Kuechly takes note of all the little details other defensive players might miss when watching film of opponents.
“He’s a talented player, and I’m sure he studies the TV copies for calls and checks and audibles,” Rodgers said. “You’ve got to be smart about what colors are live, what colors are dummy colors and same with your calls and your code words. He’s been doing it for a while at a high level and been an all-pro. He’s an impact player in both the run game and covering guys. He can do it all. And he does remind you of Brian and the way that he can be so versatile against the run and against the pass.”
Added Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett: “The more that he plays, the more knowledge he gains, and knowledge is power. I remember when he was at Boston College when we were at Syracuse. He was doing a lot of the same stuff. He’s just continually gotten better.”