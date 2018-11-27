Election inspectors Bonnie Albaugh and Marv Schrader, above, manually count ballots from the Nov. 6 election Monday in McFarland. The village was among 185 reporting units randomly selected by the state for post-election audits to check the accuracy of voting machines.
The audit of 4,939 ballots confirmed the results from election night, said Village Clerk Cassandra Suettinger, above. The audits must be completed by Wednesday, before the state Elections Commission is due to certify the results on Dec. 3.