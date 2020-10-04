 Skip to main content
Chase Wolf, redshirt sophomore

Wolf came to the Badgers as a three-star prospect, and has shown promise in his two-plus seasons on the roster.

Wolf was listed as Coan’s co-backup with Mertz much of the year. After an accolade-filled prep career, Wolf got his first college action last year. He played in three games, but mostly handed off in his appearances. He played with three games, completing his only pass attempt for 9 yards.

As a prep player, Wolf played under center often, which would match what UW has done historically. He also showed good mobility and ability to throw on the move, which could be utilized by UW’s coaching staff.

Mertz seemed to move ahead of Wolf in the coaches’ eyes toward the end of last season, but with the offseason as it was, Wolf could have a chance to earn the job.

