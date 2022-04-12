Chase Lindwall, sr., Monona Grove

Seeking his fourth consecutive trip to state, Lindwall returns after making it to the round of 16 in 2021 and finishing 16-4 following a 6-2, 6-1 loss to 10th-seeded Solomon Dunsirn, a freshman from Neenah. Lindwall will be counted on to lead the Silver Eagles even more as they are looking to replace their Nos. 2 and 3 players from 2021 in what coach Charles Pyng termed "somewhat of a rebuilding year."