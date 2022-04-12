 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chase Lindwall, sr., Monona Grove

  • 0
Chase Lindwall

Monona Grove’s Chase Lindwall returns a shot during a semifinal match against Madison Memorial’s Gokul Kamath at a WIAA Division 1 sectional tournament on June 9, 2021, at Quann Park in Madison.

Seeking his fourth consecutive trip to state, Lindwall returns after making it to the round of 16 in 2021 and finishing 16-4 following a 6-2, 6-1 loss to 10th-seeded Solomon Dunsirn, a freshman from Neenah. Lindwall will be counted on to lead the Silver Eagles even more as they are looking to replace their Nos. 2 and 3 players from 2021 in what coach Charles Pyng termed "somewhat of a rebuilding year."

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics