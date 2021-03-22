Charly Rowe: As District 3 alder, I won't become a cog in the political machine

Nate Meng was a coworker at the aforementioned business. He has witnessed my struggle to recover from the life-changing effects of the assaults, and how difficult and oppressive it has been to try to recover economically, mentally and even physically. He has witnessed my commitment to advocating for civic issues despite the many challenges. He has this to say about my run for office: “Charly has an innate ability to seek out injustice, and the tenacity to effect change. It’s clear that she cares about the people of our district and our city, and that her desire to represent this community comes directly from her heart.”

My roots here in Madison are deep and committed. With my mother working at Intervarsity and my step-dad at WNWC for thirty years; I was often known as the “Little Charlie Johns.” My parents still reside here on the east side. Although we do not see eye to eye on everything, we do believe that the way we work toward a more inclusive, compassionate and prosperous city is through electing bipartisan officials with a vision for our city. Not a typical source for a candidate, but as a mother of a neuro-divergent candidate, a lifelong Republican, and an east side Madisonian for over 35 years, my mother, Elaine Johns' words are perhaps the most telling about what type of alderperson I would be, if elected: “My daughter Charly is an independent thinker who veers to neither left nor right extreme. She is aware of the two different Madisons that exist for our citizens and has experienced each. She seeks a more socially just Madison and is willing to work hard for District 3."