Charly Rowe: As District 3 alder, I won't become a cog in the political machine

A grassroots dark horse, I offer District 3 a candidate who is experienced, committed, and most importantly a bipartisan advocate for the people.
The nominations I received by knocking on the doors of residents began to mean much more to me than simply gaining the ability to run for office. I listened to stories of their hardships, frustrations and dreams for our east side neighborhoods and city. I realized that though some of our district expressed they felt our current alder was “very responsive,” many did not feel this way. There were too many stories where people felt “not important enough” or “not rich enough to be listened to”. Some said they did not know they could reach out to their alder, or how.
The feeling of being left unheard and without authoritative representation before city government was the same experience I also had. Four years ago this last St. Patrick’s Day, I and others were violently assaulted by my employer at a local bar. Madison Police failed to follow their standard operating procedures, even after he admitted to the assaults and stated he would do it again if they let him. They did, and he did.
During the years that followed, I sought to be heard, and looked for justice and protection anywhere I could. The well-known faults of our current systems meant that Fire and Police Commission could sweep it under the carpet, the owners could claim insurance monies to remodel from the damage and rebrand, and my attacker could be bought out from his half of the business. Deals between the owners and city attorney’s office meant all charges were dropped, and all victims suddenly left without recourse. Common Council has the opportunity to stand up for its citizens and protect them. In too many cases, they do not seek the welfare of "We, The People" first.
Nate Meng was a coworker at the aforementioned business. He has witnessed my struggle to recover from the life-changing effects of the assaults, and how difficult and oppressive it has been to try to recover economically, mentally and even physically. He has witnessed my commitment to advocating for civic issues despite the many challenges. He has this to say about my run for office: “Charly has an innate ability to seek out injustice, and the tenacity to effect change. It’s clear that she cares about the people of our district and our city, and that her desire to represent this community comes directly from her heart.”
My roots here in Madison are deep and committed. With my mother working at Intervarsity and my step-dad at WNWC for thirty years; I was often known as the “Little Charlie Johns.” My parents still reside here on the east side. Although we do not see eye to eye on everything, we do believe that the way we work toward a more inclusive, compassionate and prosperous city is through electing bipartisan officials with a vision for our city. Not a typical source for a candidate, but as a mother of a neuro-divergent candidate, a lifelong Republican, and an east side Madisonian for over 35 years, my mother, Elaine Johns' words are perhaps the most telling about what type of alderperson I would be, if elected: “My daughter Charly is an independent thinker who veers to neither left nor right extreme. She is aware of the two different Madisons that exist for our citizens and has experienced each. She seeks a more socially just Madison and is willing to work hard for District 3."
I am not seeking to gain a higher office. I am not seeking to fulfill a political party’s agenda, and climb socially. I am seeking to be allowed to work with and among the residents here. I am seeking the opportunity to apply my vast communication, community organizing, corporate administration and advocacy skills to represent the collective people of my district. You will not find me flipping or softening sides on issues to appease differing audiences, triangulating my opinions to sway the masses, or becoming another cog in the current political machine, as is the case with our current alder.
Charly Rowe is a candidate for Madison City Council District 3.