Senior forward
6-8, 250
Highland, Maryland
Career numbers: 2.0 points and 1.7 rebounds in 81 games.
Scouting report: Thomas’ playing time has gone down each season. He averaged 1.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 6.0 minutes in 22 games last season, finishing with a season-high 10 points in a loss at Iowa. But Thomas is hoping for a strong final season and had a strong offseason in the weight room, according to strength and conditioning coach Erik Helland. Thomas, who turns 21 on Nov. 15, finished his prep career at River Hills High School as the program’s all-time leader in points (1,717), rebounds (893) and blocked shots (159).
In 20 years, I’ll be … : Old.