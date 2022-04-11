 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charlie Jambor, so., Middleton

Charlie Jambor

Middleton freshman Charlie Jambor hits his tee shot on the third hole at Wild Rock in Wisconsin Dells during the WIAA Division 1 state tournament on June 14, 2021. 

He was co-medalist at the sectional tournament at Blackhawk Country Club, then tied for 53rd at state a week later with a 20-over 164. With D1 state champion Jacob Beckman gone from Middleton to graduation, Jambor will play a key role in helping the Cardinals pick up where they left off and once again be in the mix for the team title. 

