 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Charlie Gibbs, sr., Baraboo

  • 0
Charlie Gibbs

Baraboo senior Charlie Gibbs putts on the 18th green at Blackhawk Country Club in Madison during a WIAA Division 1 sectional tournament on June 7, 2021. 

The top returning player for Baraboo, Gibbs is the leader for a deep roster that lost only two players to graduation. He's a four-year varsity player and was a sectional qualifier last spring. Junior Adam Jansen has also made great strides adapting his swing to his growing 6-foot-3 frame, coach Landon Brownell said. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics