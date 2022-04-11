Charlie Gibbs, sr., Baraboo

The top returning player for Baraboo, Gibbs is the leader for a deep roster that lost only two players to graduation. He's a four-year varsity player and was a sectional qualifier last spring. Junior Adam Jansen has also made great strides adapting his swing to his growing 6-foot-3 frame, coach Landon Brownell said.
