When Aaron Rodgers was backing up Brett Favre at quarterback in 2006 and 2007, there was nothing Rodgers worried about more during his days on the scout team than throwing an interception to Woodson. Viewing those snaps as a proving ground where he could show his teammates and coaches he was a worthy successor to Favre, Rodgers desperately wanted to avoid the kind of mistakes he knew Woodson would capitalize on.
"He made me a lot better player," Rodgers said. “If you weren't aware of where he was at (on) every single rep, he'd make you look bad. When you're a backup, you care so much about how those practices go, and the last thing you want is to see Charles holding that ball up after an interception and tossing it back to you.
"He made everybody better when he was here.”
Woodson, meanwhile, made himself his best self during his seven seasons in Green Bay, putting together a Pro Football Hall of Fame-worthy résumé that he didn’t have before joining the Packers.
In his first eight seasons in Oakland, where he earned four Pro Bowl berths, Woodson intercepted 17 passes, forced 14 fumbles, had 5.5 sacks and scored two defensive touchdowns. In seven seasons in Green Bay, Woodson was also selected to four Pro Bowls, but he had 38 interceptions, 11.5 sacks and 10 defensive touchdowns. He was twice a first-team All-Pro, won the 2009 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award and during the 2010 Packers’ run to the Super Bowl XLV title, Woodson set career highs in tackles (105) and forced fumbles (five).
As good as Woodson was during his time in Green Bay, Rodgers said he believes the leadership lessons Woodson provided were even more valuable, especially during the team's Super Bowl season.
"If I think about some of my favorite teammates that I've been able to have here, obviously Charles would be in the top two or three," Rodgers said. "Just his presence around here — obviously his talent was incredible — but his presence, his leadership and especially the run we had in the Super Bowl, he was such an important part of that. It was difficult to see him go (in 2013).
“He was a great leader for us at a time when we needed that type of leadership and he took us to a special place. We had a lot of memories together.”