Known for being a man of few words, Thompson once said that the 2010 Packers team would not have won Super Bowl XLV without Charles Woodson. At the same time, Woodson, who is likely to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2021, likely isn’t a Hall of Famer if not for what he did in Green Bay.
The fourth pick in the 1998 NFL Draft after winning the Heisman Trophy in his final season at Michigan, Woodson spent his first eight seasons in Oakland, where he earned four Pro Bowl berths, intercepted 17 passes, forced 14 fumbles, had 5.5 sacks and scored two defensive touchdowns.
In seven seasons in Green Bay, Woodson was also selected to four Pro Bowls, but his other numbers — 38 interceptions, 11.5 sacks and 10 defensive touchdowns — exploded. He started all 100 games he played for the Packers, twice earning first-team All-Pro recognition from The Associated Press (2009, 2011) and earning the NFL Defensive Player of the Year from AP in 2009, when he posted a career-high nine interceptions (tied for the NFL lead), along with four forced fumbles, two sacks and 21 pass breakups. He became only the second player in franchise history to win the award, joining Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Reggie White (1998), another transformative free-agent signee.
In helping lead the Packers to that 2010 title — his only championship as a player — Woodson set career highs in tackles (105) and forced fumbles (five), and he still holds Packers franchise records for the most defensive touchdowns with 10 (nine interceptions, one fumble return) and the most interception returns for touchdowns with nine.
“It took a while. But once I came around, I came around hard,” Woodson said of his time with the Packers, the only team that wanted to sign him as a cornerback in free agency in 2006. “When I first got here, I figured I’d be here maybe a couple years, then I’d be somewhere else. But life takes you down some different roads sometimes, roads that you can’t explain. And this has turned out to be a great road.
“What I did my time in Green Bay, I just did things differently than when I was in Oakland. When I was in Oakland, I was young, and I had a lot of fun — maybe too much fun. Coming to Green Bay, it allowed me a chance to refocus on what I really loved, and I loved playing the game of football. It gave me a chance to really come there and do what I wanted to do as a football player and concentrate on that. It did wonders for my career. I would say I did things differently as a player and a person, and I got better.”