Thanks to the Cap Times for allowing me to express myself and give the voters of Wisconsin insight as to why I should be your next U.S. senator.
I am a resident of Delavan where I grow produce. My background is in the industry of steel for 17 years where I worked numerous trades; welder, iron worker, and millwright. Twenty years of construction management in downtown Chicago building sites from $40 to $400 million. I was a project superintendent for numerous international companies.
My list of accomplishments if given the chance to be your senator is to stop the flooding of the lower Fox River and Des Plaines River in Wisconsin due to the fact the city of Chicago dumps 1.5 billion gallons of water per day into the Illinois River. This causes flooding all the way to the drag strip by Union Grove and all the way to Waukesha. This would help the farmers in the bottom of the state and allow more acreage for farming and grazing. Last year the wastewater treatment plant in Stickney, Illinois, caused Route 50 in Wisconsin to be shut down for five days. As a senator, I would force them to put this water into Lake Michigan.
The next thing I would do is have Foxconn reconsider taking 7 million gallons out of Lake Michigan per day and sending 4 million gallons back when they are done with it. I would like to see them build a reservoir say 100 million gallons brought in from Lake Michigan and recirculate the water. If they say the water going out is "pure" and not polluted then it will be pure forever. The water would be so pure their workers could even fish there at lunch time — what fun!
As your senator I will be a strong advocate to make sure as infrastructure money arrives that the work will be done by our own residents.
I am disappointed that Leah and the Marine refuse to debate me. They've had many with newspaper, TV, and radio coverage. Their problem is they are afraid to face the issues and the only people they care to talk to are the rich lobbyists and PACs in Washington. These two have been bought out lock, stock, and barrel. What do they have to do in return for the millions they've received?
Leah is backed by Walker and Paul Ryan. If you are a Trump supporter YouTube (Oct. 8, 2016, Paul Ryan speech, Elkhorn, Wisconsin) and you can watch that Ryan and Walker were so out of touch with the electorate of Wisconsin that they kicked Trump and Pence out of "Pumpkinfest" in Elkhorn one month before the election. Do not give your vote or support to Leah.
As we would like to thank the Marine for his service, he is dirty with Koch brothers' money. He also takes money from John Bolton's PAC, I've read. You remember Bolton, he's the one that dragged us into the Iraq war in 2006 looking for weapons of mass destruction. After catching Saddam Hussein, he set up a system of governments like ours. The only problem was Iran or "Persia" sent politicians from their country, they won the elections. Iran took over the country without firing a shot (not good).
With your help and support I have the best chance to be your next U.S. senator. Remember "we the people, not Chuck Schumer." Tammy votes as she is told by him.
Charles Barman is a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate.