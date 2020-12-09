Changes to goalie plans?

Combining a couple related questions here. Cameron Rowe's performance after replacing Robbie Beydoun in Thursday's game at Ohio State and then starting on Friday might have shifted the dials for the series at Michigan State if it hadn't been postponed. Before the games were chalked off, I asked Tony Granato about the goaltending situation in the wake of Rowe's play, which ended up earning him the Big Ten's second star. Granato said he hadn't made any final decisions but was leaning toward Rowe starting the opener.

Now that it'll be a few weeks before any further decisions have to be made — as of this writing, the Big Ten post-Christmas schedule hadn't been released — we can only guess how things will turn out. And my guess is that Rowe has earned more time but the Badgers won't back away from Beydoun. The latter played more games in 21 days (nine) than he had in the previous 21 months, so maybe it was starting to be mental or physical fatigue creeping in and causing some bad rebounds. UW will have to monitor that in the second half.

As for whether the goaltending has been better this season, my impression is mixed. There have been some good signs but also some shaky ones. I think there's a better overall sense in the defensive zone thanks to more engaged play from forwards and a commitment to blocking shots, but there have been lapses, too.