As usual, the coaching carousel was on the move in the offseason. Here are some of the most interesting hires:
Kevin Ollie led Connecticut to a national title in 2014, but two consecutive losing seasons cost him his job. Dan Hurley takes over after leading Rhode Island to back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances. Hurley’s brother, Bobby, was an All-American point guard at Duke and now coaches at Arizona State; their father, Bob, was a legendary high school coach.
Chris Mack takes over at Louisville, which went 22-14 last season after Rick Pitino was fired and replaced by interim coach David Padgett. Mack, who went 215-97 with four Sweet 16 appearances in nine seasons at Xavier, landed commitments from five top-100 prospects before coaching his first game with the Cardinals.
Memphis fired Tubby Smith after two mediocre seasons and brought back one of its legends. Penny Hardaway, who played two seasons with the Tigers before embarking on an NBA career that included four All-Star appearances, returns to his alma mater after leading a Memphis high school to three consecutive state titles. Smith, who went 40-26 in two seasons at Memphis but missed the postseason both times, also landed at his alma mater, High Point. It’s the seventh stop for Smith, who is closing in on 600 career wins.
Pittsburgh’s two-year run with Kevin Stallings was a disaster, culminating with an 8-24 mark in 2017-18. The Panthers hired Duke assistant Jeff Capel, who hasn’t been a head coach since being fired from the Oklahoma job in 2011. Capel, who also had a four-year run at VCU, helped the Sooners reach the Elite Eight in 2009.