Ohio State’s Justin Fields (Georgia) and Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts (Georgia) are among the high-profile quarterback transfers in 2019. Here are three others to watch:
Kelly Bryant (above), Missouri: Bryant lost his job to Trevor Lawrence at Clemson, prompting this move. Bryant, who will replace four-year starter Drew Lock, threw for over 2,800 yards and also was a threat with his legs as a sophomore in 2017.
Jacob Eason, Washington: Eason started as a true freshman in 2016 at Georgia but was injured early the next season. He moved back to his home state and joins a program that has won 32 games over the past three seasons.
Austin Kendall, West Virginia: Kendall sat behind Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray at Oklahoma. After finding out the Sooners were pursuing Jalen Hurts, Kendall decided to join first-year coach Neal Brown with the Mountaineers.