A new Big Ten commissioner enters at a time when men's hockey league members have made behind-the-scenes calls for a more hockey-specific presence in a leadership role.
Former Minnesota Vikings chief operating officer Kevin Warren (above) takes over from Jim Delany in 2020 as leader of the conference that sponsors 28 sports. While deputy commissioner Brad Traviolia is in charge of the men's hockey league, some around men's hockey programs have privately hoped for more vocal leadership out of the conference on national issues.
The National Collegiate Hockey Conference and commissioner Josh Fenton have been out front on many issues impacting college hockey, including a rewrite of NCAA recruiting rules that went into effect this year. With high-profile schools in the Big Ten, that hasn't always gone over well.
NCHC teams, however, have won the past four national championships, so maybe it's a case of to the victor go the spoils.