 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chanel

Chanel

Chanel

Name: Chanel Age: Juvenile Weight: ~2 lbs Personality & Home Recommendations: Hey there, I'm Chanel! I'm a fancy young cat... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Thunderstorms roll from the Northwest into the Plains

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics