Chandler Curtis, sr., Lodi
Chandler Curtis, sr., Lodi

Prep wrestling photo: Lodi's Chandler Curtis (copy)

Lodi's Chandler Curtis (right).

Curtis placed fourth at 126 pounds at the 2021 WIAA Division 2 state meet at Adams-Friendship High School. Curtis, who was third at 120 pounds in 2020, has 88 career victories.

