CHALLENGING STRETCH

The Badgers have been in something of a double whammy stretch of scheduling challenges. Not only have they just finished a run of four straight matches against top-15 teams — beating Ohio State, Penn State and Nebraska before losing to Purdue — they still face the last two matches of a stretch of six out of eight on the road.
Coach Kelly Sheffield said in retrospect the four-set loss Sunday to the Boilermakers was due in part to shortcomings in his team's play as well as the strength of Purdue, which jumped to No. 8 in this week’s poll.
“Purdue had a lot to do with that,” he said. “It’s not an easy place to go into and get a win. They did more things to us to make us uncomfortable than we did to them to make them uncomfortable. They jumped all over us in the first set. I’m proud that we found a way to stay in the match. We clearly didn’t play at the level we need to play at to beat a team like that.”