 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chad Schuster, OT, Syracuse
0 Comments

Chad Schuster, OT, Syracuse

  • 0

Schuster is heading from Wisconsin to New York with his commitment to Syracuse in August. The three-star recruit had offers from Ball State, Central Michigan, Toledo, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Illinois State and South Dakota. Schuster was a pillar of the Franklin High School team that won the WIAA Division 1 state championship, protecting quarterback and Wisconsin commit Myles Burkett.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Full details on this evening's severe weather threat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics