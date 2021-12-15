Chad Schuster, OT, Syracuse

Committed! #COMMIT2CU2E pic.twitter.com/GRjFxmNw3N— Chad Schuster (@_ChadSchuster_) August 25, 2021
Schuster is heading from Wisconsin to New York with his commitment to Syracuse in August. The three-star recruit had offers from Ball State, Central Michigan, Toledo, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Illinois State and South Dakota. Schuster was a pillar of the Franklin High School team that won the WIAA Division 1 state championship, protecting quarterback and Wisconsin commit Myles Burkett.