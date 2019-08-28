SEPT. 7
AT CAMP RANDALL STADIUM
BOSS
Central Michigan made one of the more intriguing hires of the offseason when it named Jim McElwain (above) to replace John Bonamego. McElwain, who was fired by Florida midway through the 2017 season, spent last season as the wide receivers coach at Michigan. “This wasn't something I was looking to do,” McElwain said. “I really like the vision and direction of the school.” Bonamego went 22-29 in four seasons at Central Michigan. After leading the Chippewas to bowl games in his first three seasons, he went 1-11 in 2018. McElwain was a highly regarded offensive assistant under Nick Saban at Alabama before being hired to run Colorado State’s program. After turning around that program, McElwain was hired by Florida and led the Gators to SEC East titles in each of his first two seasons. But things went downhill from there in Gainesville, with McElwain claiming he received death threats, changing his story, and eventually being let go after a 42-7 loss to Georgia dropped the Gators to 3-4 midway through his third season.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Senior Steve Eipper is on the watch list for the Rimington Trophy. Prior to settling in at center last season, Eipper also started eight games at left guard and one each at right guard and right tackle. “I’ve still got a lot to prove,” Eipper told Cleveland.com at MAC Media Day.
BITS AND PIECES
The Chippewas are strong at safety with both starters — senior Da’Quaun Jamison and sophomore Devonni Reed — returning. It’s a much different story at cornerback after Sean Murphy-Bunting and Xavier Crawford declared for the NFL draft following their junior seasons. Murphy-Bunting was drafted in the second round and Crawford in the seventh round. … Tony Poljan, the team’s starting quarterback for the first two games last season, is now at tight end. … Wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton sat out last season after transferring from Virginia Tech. The 5-9, 160-pound sophomore could add a much-needed spark to the offense. … The Chippewas were picked to finish last in the MAC East Division in a poll of 24 members of the media. Strangely, though, one voter picked Central Michigan to win the MAC title.
BURNING QUESTION
Can McElwain fix the offense?
The Chippewas ranked near the bottom nationally in scoring offense (15.0), total offense (254.7), passing offense (134.5) and rushing offense (120.2). One of McElwain’s first orders of business is to find a quarterback. Returning starter Tommy Lazzaro struggled last season, so senior journeyman Quinten Dormady, who has stops at Tennessee and Houston, could get the call.
THE NUMBER
24 | Central Michigan’s highest scoring output in a game last season. Even in their lone victory, which came against Maine of the Football Championship Subdivision, the Chippewas managed only 17 points.