Projected starter
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Steven Crowl
|So.
|7-0
|234
|Eagan, Minn.
Backups (in alphabetical order)
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Chris Hodges
|Fr.
|6-9
|239
|Schaumburg, Ill.
|Chris Vogt
|Sr.
|7-0
|257
|Mayfield, Ky.
Overview
Crowl played in 12 games last season for a total of 36 minutes and eight points. He jumped into the starting role early in the offseason and has handled it well during the few times he’s played this season.
He was the only player to score in double digits during the Red/White Scrimmage with 13 points. Crowl led both teams during UW’s exhibition against Whitewater with 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting and grabbed six rebounds.
The Badgers also will utilize Vogt here. He’s a transfer from Cincinnati who brings experience guarding Division I opponents. He averaged 5.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks for the Bearcats last season.
He gives the Badgers nice size and rim protection. Crowl has said he’s learned a lot from Vogt, and that has helped Crowl become more confident in his game.
Hodges is the other option. He hasn’t played organized basketball since his junior year in high school because he opted out due to the COVID-19 pandemic last season. He put up 15.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game as a junior in high school. He has plenty of length, but he needs time to develop and mature.